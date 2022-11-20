I Was Wrong About So Much

About my brain, its wires glitching

like a jellyfish sprite

flashing its apple-red tentacles

above my countless thunderclouds.

About your eyes, not a savior’s eyes

but brown as blood. I was wrong

about the God I warped

into a weapon, a garrison.

Wrong about love, too. I thought love

was my mother’s soprano tessitura

screaming. I thought love was

a violence. Verdi’s requiem, Dies Irae.

You thought love

was love. New-millennium emo. February

flooding the school below the palms

wringing their palms

like willows the morning after

you rinsed gas-station zin from my hair.

I’m sorry I chased you for years

the way a cowbird tails the cow—

not for love of the beast

but for the insects it kicks up.

She ditches her eggs

in someone else’s nests

to do this. Kills someone else’s young

to do this. This possessed. I was.