He does not return: not to the evening’s performance,

where his understudy gains a standing ovation, & not

to the theater, where the treasonous stage is made



for turning one place into many, one person to another.

Ten men become an army, halved coconuts a cavalry;

the absence of vastness & sky is transformed



into vastness & sky: field, forest, cliff, sea, a castle

& its ramparts: What if it tempt you toward the flood, my lord …

And draw you into madness? Though each night he cried out, each night



no angels came, no ministers of grace to save the son

from the spotlight glare of grief. Day-Lewis later claimed his vision

less hallucination than a metaphor: To some extent, I probably saw my father’s ghost



every night. A metaphor, then: how he collapsed, his long body

his own again & folded into three parts, like a letter. Dear Father—

Dear Ghost—What is he doing here, in Elsinore? The planks



of the London stage grow cold beneath the actor’s face.

Haunt merely meant to frequent, until Shakespeare gave

the word to all the dead. They frequent us, a favorite pub



my head. And when my head is gone? Say, why is this?

Wherefore? What should we do? This too is more a metaphor,

& makes the grieving man a room to linger in



or leave. Poor ghost, dependent on a restless crowd’s imaginings.

How pale he glares! The seats grow stiff; the floodlights seem to fade.

The speeches spin out into air. Far below on the little stage, an actor falls



just as he might be meant to, but is not. And in the breath-held pause

before the castle vanishes entirely—the vastness narrowing, a roof

where there was sky—we struggle to recall the words just heard:



Hamlet, remember me—the line almost, if not quite, forgot.