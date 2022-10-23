The Green Tram

In my 46th year there

are so many things

I want to tell you.

How everyone is

drunk at Wimbledon,

and a fox has come to live in our

garden. We feed

him duck livers from a can.

In return he doesn’t destroy

the plantings. We are shunned

on the block.



Oh, there are days when

the darkness falls

too fast and I feel myself

spinning. And the tram

that runs past the windbreak

beyond the house—so snug

and cozy as we approach winter—

glides by with a terrifying

gentleness.



Aglow.

A few passengers inside

decked in masks. Bent

into newspapers

as in prayer. A sigh

of wind and they become a winking

light receding through the trees.

I wonder if I will ever understand your

inability to answer me

in these thoughts where

you live. You inside my life

a green-lit perfection, so loving

and yet so soundless I can almost

address you. I think of

you every morning

as I spread marmalade

on my toast in this strange

country a decade later.