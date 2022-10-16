for christina yuna lee

i am patient

as the mace in my hand.



on my way to some party

at which i will burst into brilliant laughter



while a friend poses in my fur,

rain stabs the roofs,



every step around me the sound

of daggers.



the small god on my wrist clacks

against the wine bottle under my arm—



last year, when we bought mace en masse,

i made an altar of my grandmother.



tonight, chrystie street is dripping

in the same prayer.



the rain urgent. an ambulance

a cry.



when i visit my grandmother,

my mother prays—



go wherever janelle goes—

follow her everywhere.



don’t we all come

from somewhere?



christina had a god too. and god—

god—wherever you are,



let me say it plain:

i don’t want to die.



the knife was yellow.

god, you were right outside



smoking.