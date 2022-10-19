My mother, very Catholic, loves that song: Imagine



there’s no heaven. Can you picture it?—my mother



joining the chorus of her three churchless children to croon,



no heaven, no hell, nothing before or after? Above us,



only the universe and its borderless yawn. Only the trees



who died for my handwriting, history’s pollen, fields



and field hands I can’t stop robbing with money.



Today, I woke up on still-stolen land, then scrolled



through the latest debris of people attempting godliness



in a hundred wrong ways. The room was filled today



with light; filled, you could say, with nothing. No hope,



no glory. No such peach as an ethical peach.



The minute I started wanting paradise, it leapt



from my belief. I’m not good enough to survive



not being good. I’m like you—still drooling



after a perfect world, even as the stars warble



off-key and the oceans rattle with plastics.



Imagine, I can’t stop saying. Imagine, I beg,



when I should have said, Look: Paradise



is both a particle and a wave. You don’t have



to believe in something for it to startle you awake.