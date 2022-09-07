When Walking, I Keep My Eyes Straight Ahead

janelle, don’t look down. revere

the sun. watch it make

a shallow arc, skimming

like a stone across the sky.

remember your mother

is not luminescent.

your lover is past

halcyon. watch water

from the faucet shiver

on the metal rim and whoosh

its merry way into the drain hole.

remember that quiver,

remember your first inhale

of another long winter,

pointed like a pencil tip

as the wind passes

through you, an open window.

hold your breath three avenues

to the subway. when someone sounds

like your mother, the fracture

you hid from, close your mouth

and remember your country

let you down first. janelle, don’t lose

track. the sky is the only universal

ceiling. remember we stand

under it, peeling. slow roasting.

skewered. we forget countries

are constructs, obscene

as virginity. i don’t need to remind you

what americans forget: you are standing

on holy ground. listen

to the subway grates blowing

raspberries at babies. listen to the gaggle

of cars craning their necks.

remember your time here

expires. don’t look

back now. remember,

you still can’t claim america.