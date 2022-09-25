You’re standing in the doorway in my red bathrobe,

one arm stretched out into the sun, a cigarette burning at the tip.

You’re leaning on the jamb, talking

about ghosts or contrails, the loneliness of Tony Soprano,

the compound eye of the housefly.

And so, Beloved, I can’t tell you it’s useless—

despite your intentions, the smoke billows in.

I ruined it between us.

Oh, you helped—I admit that.

But the dernier cri is: I hurt you and you left.

Such an old story. What remains is the ache.

Like the moon, hunk of rock chipped off, but never gone.

Sometimes it seems I stumble around

zig-zagging from wreck to wreck. What foolishness

to think I’d be wiser or luckier or more blessed.

And after all, I was granted you for a time

(your just-washed hair coppery and dripping) trash-talking

mean and funny about everyone we knew. Now

you must be dissing me. I know

exactly what you’re saying.

But you say it less and less.

I’ve never been grateful enough. I always want more

and then more. That last time, you left the crushed

stub of a Salem on the window ledge. It took years

for the fragile paper to dissolve, for the chopped-up leaf to crumble,

the strands of filter to finally come undone

and be carried away in the wind.