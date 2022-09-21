The Widow’s Elegy

At the funeral, the widow hands out

onion-skin sheets scrawled with

the poem she calls “My favorite

poem he wrote.” It is an inside

joke, but this is the nature

of mourning. No one is there

to get it. She has no answer

to the why of it—“Why this

poem?”—except to say, “Look

how narrowly it falls down

the page. You can tell

it is all spirit.” Said

with a tremor in her voice,

her face netted in a black

veil and her most elegant

hat—such sumptuous

beauty and economy—

it becomes the most

beautiful elegy for him.

She will never read out the lines.

That would be a betrayal.