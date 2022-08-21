Only one person knew

the second time

I had an abortion;

over the phone, we traded

calm through long-distance

shapelessness, our flattened

forms. Years later,

he and I talk about rivers

we want to visit. Again,

each other’s bodies only

near in recollection. He reads

different names into my ear:

Missouri. Platte. I offer

back: Rogue.

Oxbow. Each time I’ve been

pregnant my discovery

has felt, secretly, at first,

like an end, then, only within

the conditions of my possible,

a bright color. Here’s

a yellow boat, I say.

Here is its size. Together,

he and I see what we can.

We disbelieve a whole

country we don’t understand.

All the riverine words

(confluence, mouth) take on

new meanings now. In what

part of ourselves do we keep

them? I answer over

the phone: I don’t want

anyone to know. We pause,

recontinue: a boat,

a boat, a moving boat.