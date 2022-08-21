Poem

Privacy

A poem for Sunday

By Melissa Cundieff
Boats with bright red sails on the ocean, one sail close up to the camera and covering the top half of the frame
Peter Marlow / Magnum

Only one person knew
the second time

I had an abortion;
over the phone, we traded

calm through long-distance
shapelessness, our flattened

forms. Years later,
he and I talk about rivers

we want to visit. Again,
each other’s bodies only

near in recollection. He reads
different names into my ear:

Missouri. Platte. I offer
back: Rogue.

Oxbow. Each time I’ve been
pregnant my discovery

has felt, secretly, at first,
like an end, then, only within

the conditions of my possible,
a bright color. Here’s

a yellow boat, I say.
Here is its size. Together,

he and I see what we can.
We disbelieve a whole

country we don’t understand.
All the riverine words

(confluence, mouth) take on
new meanings now. In what

part of ourselves do we keep
them? I answer over

the phone: I don’t want
anyone to know. We pause,

recontinue: a boat,  
a boat, a moving boat.