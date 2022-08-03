Benediction

God bless the lightning

bolt in my little

brother’s hair.

God bless our neighborhood

barber, the patience it takes

to make a man

you’ve just met

beautiful. God bless

every beautiful thing

called monstrous

since the dawn

of a colonizer’s time.

God bless the arms

of the mother

on the cross

-town bus, the sterling silver

cross at the crux

of her collarbone, its shine

barely visible beneath her nightshade

-navy New York

Yankees hoodie.

God bless the baby boy

kept precious

in her embrace.

His wail turning

my entire row

into an opera house.

God bless the vulnerable

ones. How they call us

toward love & its infinite,

unthinkable costs.

God bless the floss.

The flash. The brash

& bare-knuckle brawl

of the South Bronx girls

who raised my mother

to grease knuckles, cut eyes,

get fly as any fugitive dream

on the lam,

on the run

from the Law

as any & all of us are

who dare to wake

& walk in this

skin & you

best believe

God blessed

this skin,

the shimmer & slick

of it, the wherewithal

to bear the rage of brothers,

sisters slain & still function

each morning, still

sit at a desk, send

an email, take an order,

dream a world, some heaven

big enough for black life

to flourish, to grow, God

bless the no, my story

is not for sale

the no, this body

belongs to me & the earth

alone, the see, the thing

about souls

is they by definition

cannot be owned God

bless the beloved flesh

our refusal calls

home God bless the unkillable

interior bless the uprising

bless the rebellion bless

the overflow God

bless everything that survives

the fire