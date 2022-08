The Atlantic Presents: Shorter Stories

Art by Oliver Munday

The last time I saw my brother, he’d just completed a stint in a Hong Kong prison for selling club drugs to English bankers and corporate lawyers. He’d been banned from Chinese territory, but he wasn’t ready, he said on the phone, to come home to California.

Before his arrest, he’d stashed enough hard currency in a safety-deposit box at the Siam Commercial Bank in Bangkok to fund a new venture. He had a partner, a white Barbadian named Crooks, who’d secured a lease in the biggest town on a resort island off the southwest coast of Thailand. Now the two of them had opened the reggae bar that Crooks had always dreamed of opening.

“Pushpinder, who the hell is Crooks, and why do you care about his dreams?”

Popeye ignored my question. “The Andaman Sea is a color you can’t imagine,” he said. “Water the temperature of warm milk, white sand, a painted sky. Float around on your back and you’ll feel like you’ve returned to Mamaji’s womb.”

I promised to look into flights, if only to end the call.

This was five years ago. My wife was pregnant; I’d just turned 31. I was saving my vacation time for paternity leave but my wife said I should go, at least for a few days. The trip would help me take stock of my own life, she said. It was important to reconcile with someone who’d meant the world to me when I was a boy. She didn’t know what Popeye was like.

I flew 19 hours to Bangkok, waited in the airport for three more, then flew a final hour to Phuket. Popeye was living in an apartment above his reggae bar. He was waiting for me on the curb when my taxi pulled up.

“Welcome to Rastaman Vibration,” said Popeye. “What do you want first? A shower? Dinner? Blow job?”

At 40 he was still handsome, though he had a belly now and creases around his gray eyes. With his pale, nightcrawler’s skin, I wondered if anyone who didn’t know would realize we were brothers.

He led me up an outdoor staircase to his apartment. It had two small rooms with bare walls. A bed took up most of one room, a vinyl couch the other. Steel bars covered the lone window. A tiny kitchen and a bathroom stood across the entrance hall.

“I guess you really loved that prison life,” I said, but Popeye didn’t laugh.

“I don’t spend time here.” He wasn’t looking me in the eyes. “Clean up and I’ll show you my kingdom.”

He was gone when I came out of the shower. I sat naked for a few minutes on the vinyl couch. They’d started up the music in the bar below. Popeye’s pajama pants lay on the floor. I used them to wipe the dampness from my thighs and groin before I got dressed and went downstairs.

Popeye sat alone. The place had low lights, an empty stage, and a dozen tables. I counted two bartenders and four waitresses but no customers. One of the waitresses followed me across the room. A bottle of brown liquor and a bucket filled with sodas and ice stood on Popeye’s table. The waitress mixed me a drink while I made myself comfortable.

Popeye put his arm around her.

“May, fried noodles, okay?” he said. He pulled a banknote out of his breast pocket. “Chop-chop.”

May nodded gravely. Like the other waitresses, she wore a black tank top and neon-green miniskirt. She turned and ran with quick steps out the door.

“She’s my girl,” Popeye said. “It’s been a month. Thai women take care of you.”

“She’s half your age.”

“No, man, she’s 25. I can get you one just like her.”

I laughed but he was looking at me with an artless expression. Then he shrugged and told me to drink up. He wanted to get a few rounds in, he said, before the customers arrived. May returned five minutes later with two paper plates of noodles and pork. The food was delicious, but so spicy that I had to drink my cocktail quickly, and then three others, to relieve the burning on my tongue. Soon the Thai rum, or whiskey, or rice liquor—whatever it was in the bottle with the label I couldn’t read—began to work on my brain and heart. When I looked at my brother, the old feelings came back. I forgot about the lost years. Our father, if he were still alive, would’ve been happy to see us sitting in the darkness with our heads almost touching as we shouted affirmations of sincerity and love.

Later, I looked up from the table and saw that the bar had filled with women. By then we were into our second bottle of Thai liquor.

“Toolworkers,” said Popeye, waving his hand around. “Pros.” They came in to dance when the brothels closed, he said. But they sent their earnings to their families in distant villages and didn’t spend on booze.

“Who does spend in here?”

“Crooks spends.” Popeye waved in the direction of the bar, where the only white man I could see in the place drooped over the counter.

“Your partner? How does that help the bottom line?”

Popeye shrugged. “Ask him when he’s sober.”

Eventually, a band took the stage. They played a set of Bob Marley and UB40 covers, left for 15 minutes, then returned to play the set a second time. On the floor, the pros danced with abandon. Popeye said the band’s lead singer had learned the songs by ear because she didn’t speak English. Crooks was being patient with her. In a month, she might have another set ready.

We went upstairs at dawn, May, Popeye, and myself. I was so tired I no longer felt drunk, though I surely was. I slept through the day on the vinyl couch, waking up only when the bass line started up again in the bar. I showered and dressed to drink another night away with my brother. By the time I woke up for my final night, I knew I would never see the white sand Popeye had promised, or swim through the warm Andaman swell. I would have done anything to turn the clock forward to be at home again in Los Angeles, lying in bed with my wife while dawn light filtered through the curtains, or drinking coffee in the kitchen with jazz on the radio. But since that was impossible, I went downstairs a third time with Popeye. I ate fried noodles, listened to reggae, and drank Thai liquor with grim determination.

That night the band played a new song, a cover of “Who Let the Dogs Out,” by the Baha Men. I hadn’t heard it in years. When the singer shouted, “Who let the dogs out? Who? Who? Who? Who?” Popeye put down his glass, weaved through the crowd, and began to jump up and down in the corner. He kept jumping until the song was over. When he returned to our table, his chest was heaving. May followed him. Popeye waited until she’d poured our drinks. Then he lifted her arm to his mouth and bit it.

“Tastes like coconut,” he said.

May’s eyes brimmed.

“What’s wrong with you, Pushpinder?” I asked.

“I need seven grand.”

“In American dollars?” I laughed. “I can lend you maybe $200.”

“That’s not even a down payment on your bar tab.” He put his hand on the back of my head.

I looked into his bloodshot eyes, smelled his terrible breath.

“Partner up with me and Crooks,” he said. “Three wise men in Phuket Town. Rename the bar if you like, play different music, I don’t care.”

“Pushpinder, I’m starting a family.” I got up from the table.

“I need you. I’m sick, baby bro.”

“Sure you are.”

I went up to his apartment, got my bag, and came down to the street. Popeye and May were standing at the curb. At three in the morning, there were still people about, talking quietly in the heavy tropical night. My flight didn’t leave until seven, but I’d had enough. I asked May if she could find a taxi. As she walked down the block, Popeye grabbed my shirt.

“Just give me what you have,” he said.

I slapped his arm away.

I thought he’d attack me then, but instead he put his hands on his knees. He leaned forward, coughed, and began to throw up into the gutter. He was wiping the tears and bile from his face when the taxi arrived. I promised myself at that moment that if Popeye ever returned to California, I wouldn’t open my door for him. I’d keep him away from my wife and daughter until the end of time.

But I never had to test that promise. Popeye died of liver cancer in a Thai hospital before my daughter’s first birthday.