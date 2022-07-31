Josh, when living

your best life you are a floodgate,

the last restraint between

us open mouths and feelings

we had never had or have had since.

Until you, we didn’t know the sky

could turn purple, or that our

bruised bodies could be targets

for a kiss—from beneath a mustache,

yes, or from a needle. Thank you

for teaching me to suffer

with company. Thank you

for showing us that together

we can weather even weeks

of rattling at death’s door.

And when you kissed me

you were the first man who touched

my cheek without expecting more.

Even a father looks for reciprocity.

Even a lover thinks a kiss a door.

Only yesterday the four of us

took ecstasy in a stranger’s bed.

We were teenagers willing to die

to feel that kind of love.

You bring the OJ. You keep

our bras and boxers on.

You make the mirror clean

as we dirty up our noses.

But Josh, you opened too far,

you let it all come down.

What is it like to be a feeling

with no body left to open?

How should we know

what we can take without you

holding the flood above the dam?

Tell me where you live

if not above or with us, if not

spilling out onto the ground.