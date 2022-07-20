A skinny dog in a black and white photo leaves a tall shadow on the ground
Elliott Erwitt / Magnum
Poem

Portrait of the Artist With the Family Dog

A poem for Wednesday

By Shelley Puhak

               Familiarity bred our

family dog: Normal, who yowled up
the apple tree at the starlings—how

dare they? how dare they? Normal, who
slept with one eye open, watching Love

rifle through my room. Normal, who
used to growl at Love until

she kicked him sore. Normal, who used
to snap until Love strapped on the

electronic collar. Normal, who
slept with one eye open, watching

Love pluck a pigeon, watching
Love board up the windows, take

my door off its hinges. Love couldn’t
help herself and one day Normal limped

into the vet and never limped out.
God, I loved Normal. Now I buckle

on his collar. Each day, I run to
the apple tree, but no farther.