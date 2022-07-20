Portrait of the Artist With the Family Dog
A poem for Wednesday
Familiarity bred our
family dog: Normal, who yowled up
the apple tree at the starlings—how
dare they? how dare they? Normal, who
slept with one eye open, watching Love
rifle through my room. Normal, who
used to growl at Love until
she kicked him sore. Normal, who used
to snap until Love strapped on the
electronic collar. Normal, who
slept with one eye open, watching
Love pluck a pigeon, watching
Love board up the windows, take
my door off its hinges. Love couldn’t
help herself and one day Normal limped
into the vet and never limped out.
God, I loved Normal. Now I buckle
on his collar. Each day, I run to
the apple tree, but no farther.