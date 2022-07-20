Portrait of the Artist With the Family Dog

Familiarity bred our

family dog: Normal, who yowled up

the apple tree at the starlings—how

dare they? how dare they? Normal, who

slept with one eye open, watching Love

rifle through my room. Normal, who

used to growl at Love until

she kicked him sore. Normal, who used

to snap until Love strapped on the

electronic collar. Normal, who

slept with one eye open, watching

Love pluck a pigeon, watching

Love board up the windows, take

my door off its hinges. Love couldn’t

help herself and one day Normal limped

into the vet and never limped out.

God, I loved Normal. Now I buckle

on his collar. Each day, I run to

the apple tree, but no farther.