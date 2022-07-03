Ars Poetica with Mother and Dogs

I turn and don’t expect my mother’s face

I ask how did you enter this poem

she says it wasn’t easy

she is dressed in my favorite horse-print silk sheath

and dripping lake water

says she wore it to trick my lover

I want to ask how could you but instead

I reach behind her and break a vase

she used to love but we are surrounded

by dogs some of them used to sleep

at our bedsides but don’t

anymore she grabs my hand and who am I anyway

to keep asking

her to leave why not take her face

and explain the damned thing