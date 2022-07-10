Lucky no one got hurt when I failed

To notice that another car had entered

The traffic circle before me, but not so lucky

When my car was declared not worth repairing.

Lucky my car made no accusations

About the many more years of driving

We might have enjoyed together if only

I’d remembered to look where I was going.

No way to explain to a car, which always waits

Just where you leave it, the human capacity

To drift in thought away from the body

Just when the body is in need of guidance.

No accusations, but how sad the sight

Of its headlights broken and dangling,

Its crumpled bumper and splayed hood,

Its bared frame bent to the side.

No way to apologize for repaying so poorly

How frugal it’s been with the fuel I’ve fed it,

How quick to start up on the coldest mornings

Without the shelter of a garage.

Nobody hurt, but it wasn’t your lucky day,

Lost car, when I drove you home from the dealer

Five years ago. How trusting you were,

How certain that wherever we went together

You’d have your protector with you.

Whatever danger you may have worried

Was lying in wait for us up the road,

You never suspected me.