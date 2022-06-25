Considering Roe v. Wade, Letters to the Black Body

Dear Highest Price, Dear Bear the Brunt & Double

Blow, Dear HeLa Cells Still Doubling, Dear

Disproportionately Impacted. Dear Anarcha

Without Anesthesia During Surgery with Sims.

Dear Fannie and the Mississippi Appendectomies

with the Sick and Tired Ceaseless Sonnet Crown.

Dear Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis. Dear Black

American Women Are 3 to 4 Times More Likely to Die

in Childbirth Than White Women. To all the Black Babies

sliced from lynched women’s bellies spilling black

jelly then burned as crackled wood singing singe

under silent, white starlight. Dear Unbelieved

Pain. Dear Thick Skin Myth, and Yet, Black Skin

Must Be Thicker. Dear Black Slaves Chewing a Brew

of Cotton Roots as a Form of Reproductive Resistance

Even When Threatened with Death—The Body Strikes.

Dear Alum Water, Teaspoon of Turpentine, Rue,

Camphor, and Chugging Gunpowder Mixed with Sweet

Milk. Dear Black Body That I Adore. Dear Black Body

That I Now Listen to Shimmering with Acute Tenderness.

Look at my mother’s hands. How they search and cut

the thread to take out my weave as if deadheading black

finished blooms from my scalp—what survives in us

is us.