Black Flamingo

Learned today that flamingos can live up to seventy years.

I gasped at the fact, thinking about a bird, pink and slender

and older than my parents, out there somewhere preening

its coat of feathers, or sifting through a lake for food,

a flock of them flying southeast, their bodies against the sky

like a postcard.

Meanwhile, several states from here, another Black twenty-something

who could’ve been me, but wasn’t for no reason other than chance,

was killed in his sleep,

his name against the TV like a Wednesday.

What does it mean when I wish us all the lives of birds?

Don’t we deserve a vibrant life? A colorful life?

A life where we can strut into the water

wearing our years like a gown?