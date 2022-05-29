Sitting on the porch of the house

the father doesn’t remember is his own,

the daughter confides to the father

that her love for him has become

a trapped animal. The father, almost deaf,

doesn’t hear the daughter. In the daughter’s

humid periphery, the father becomes

a younger version of himself. Hovering

near the hinge between real and imaginary,

the daughter and her young father

exist only as long as the trapdoor’s

capacity to touch gravity. The father,

also imagining, snaps the daughter out

of her vision. He says, I want to go home.

Can you please take me home now.