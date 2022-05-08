Letters of the alphabet go to war

clinging to one another, standing up, forming words no one wants to shout,

sentences that are blown by the mines in the avenues, stories

shelled by multiple rocket launches.

A Ukrainian word

is ambushed: Through the broken window of

the letter д other countries watch how the letter і

loses its head, how the roof of the letter м

falls through.

The language in a time of war

can’t be understood. Inside this sentence

is a hole—no one wants to die—no one

speaks. By the hospital bed of the letter й

lies a prosthesis it’s too shy to use.

You can see the light through the clumsily sewn-up holes

of the letter ф—the soft sign has its tongue torn out

due to disagreements regarding

the etymology of torture. There is too much alphabet

in the hospital rooms of my country, too much, too

much alphabet, no place to stick an apostrophe; paint falls off

the walls, showering us with words incomprehensible

like men who, in wartime, refuse to speak.