At the Graveyard With Anne

I like to stroll the graveyard in the middle of town

With my friend Anne, though we seldom agree

On what an epitaph we happen to read implies.

I’m inclined to find the one-line gravestone,

Dr. Noah Vedder, M.D., as sadly comic.

If we can’t take our money into the dark,

I read it as saying, at least we can take our titles.

But Anne, whose sympathies are aroused

More quickly than mine, reads it more darkly

As confessional. Here is the man’s admission

That he saw himself as a better doctor

Than he was a friend, or father, or husband,

A better listener in his office than at home.

If his kin were responsible for the inscription,

Its terseness, I say, may suggest they were moved

More by duty than they were by love.

But for her, its terseness seems to imply

Their painful acknowledgement that no praise

Inscribed on the stone would keep their friend

From being forgotten soon after they would be.

And behind this truth she hears a protest:

If the world were fair, he wouldn’t be sentenced

To endless retirement but allowed to practice,

In a life beyond this one, the profession he loved.

What use would a doctor be, I ask, in a realm

Where bodies are laid aside? But for her the point is

That those who knew him were certain that if

Such a realm existed and a doctor were called for there,

He’d volunteer, glad to hold office hours

And glad after hours to visit patients

Too sick to leave home,

However modest the streets they lived on,

However winding and poorly lit.