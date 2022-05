After I lost my breast, I became a woman

sutured by a kind of knowledge.

All day I moved as if walking was no different

from falling. I owned the potholes

and the riddled sky. I owned nothing at all.

Even from far away,

I could hear the record skipping.

Time was running out

of hands. Of faces.

The first time a lover traced

my scar, fingered its river

and kissed its groove, I woke early

the next morning and, quietly, I left.