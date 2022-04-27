That a Day Begins, Leave It to the Small

genius of planets & stars, rotations & spinning,

meteorological time maybe, geologic maybe. &

what we call ordinary, call human, has little to do

with the fact that morning arrives after night. If

there is anything to be found these months, let

the clouds say so, point the way. Today someone

said museum, said gallery, said offstage in the wings,

said in the stacks of the local library, said a bridge

away, up the road, said pockets of, corners, on

a street, in a neighborhood, at an intersection, said

ancient—those trees, said aerial photographer of

fires, & evacuation, rising water, said emptied out,

& crowded, & somewhere. Though I could hear

lawn mowers & plumbing & others in other rooms,

each phrase made itself an elsewhere. I have to keep

myself from saying everything at once, from crying,

from ending the call before they’ve gone though

time’s run out & now we’re late on another day

that isn’t one except that didn’t we wake, try

again, say & say? Didn’t we?