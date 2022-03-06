The Body Fails in a Foreign City

The sick poet peels

fruit, watching the city wake

from the hotel glass.

Street signs say ONLY

ONLY STOP—the tree buds don’t,

the garbage bags don’t.

The taxi driver

mentions Kerouac to soothe

your grief in his car.

A shadow glimmers

on the sidewalk. A bird turns

its head east & west.

The waitress brings bread,

a whole sourdough loaf, says,

Darling. Sorry. Here.

The green truck wakes you.

Before you slit the curtain,

you don’t predict green.

Though you didn’t ask,

the concierge brings ginger tea.

Dawn is cold, but less.

This is another

poem for timely kindness.

Blossom-like. By God.