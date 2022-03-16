I was ten when I locked my father’s college ring

inside my dresser’s wooden drawer to hide

his death from my friends who wanted to know

how it happened. Now, the ring’s tissue-wrapped

in a basement box mixed with family objects

my daughter might one day choose to donate

and I’ve said heart attack a thousand times and one.

After thirty years of thinking, I don’t think

my father didn’t love me. I’m not sure what the living

understand about love. When my daughter grew

fearful of finishing third grade, she asked how

not to be afraid, so we blessed with our bravery

one of her forgotten rings she then wore to school

on the index finger she used to show me something

worth seeing, like the face she once found

among burls grown into the trunk of a bur oak.