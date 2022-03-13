A shirt hanging in golden light before a big window showing a blue sky and a cityscape
Christopher Anderson / Magnum
Poem

Night Star

A poem for Sunday

By Richie Hofmann

Footfall in the long hallways above us,

painted stars on the ceiling, real stars from the balcony.

Teenagers were making out

by the public fountain.

You had a terrible apartment: The sink water tasted like blood.

I cut my fingernails over the toilet.

My parents were still married in another country.

Dark swallows were dropping themselves.

For a whole weekend,

I wore one of your shirts.

That will mean the most to me

in my short life. There was a big wormwood armoire

with an urn on top.

You said those were the landlady’s ashes.

The mattress made a sound as you lay down.

My shoulders were sunburned,

it hurt when you pulled my arm out of one sleeve,

I tasted your deodorant as the shirt came off.

Fall came and disappeared.

We were meant to live another life.

I mean here.