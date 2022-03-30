The Law of Falling Bodies

where M is the mass of my brother’s body

falling after he pulled the trigger.

And here we are, bound to Earth’s pull

downward. His knees hit the floor first.

I rose quickly from my bed, knowing

the distance was too great, like those dreams

where you run and run

but the space just keeps expanding.

This fall is a short vertical distance,

with little resistance now, the time

for resistance is over. Size and geometry

matter, but the angle

of his face tilted toward mine

when I enter the room does not factor.

Let’s go to the moon, let’s go anywhere

where the rules do not apply,

where a hammer and a feather

are equal. Let’s go farther,

like the deepest part of my mind

where he will always be falling,

or farther still, where a bullet divides

the distance between so slowly

that it takes his whole life to get there.