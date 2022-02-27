A series of astronauts floating through a dark expanse of space over a moon-like, cratered surface
Cristina de Middel / Magnum
Poem

My Father, the Astronaut

By Warsan Shire

If the moon was Europe, my father was an astronaut who died on his
    way to the moon.
My father, the failed moonwalker, blinded by space. My father, the
    Black cosmonaut, frenzied
by thirst. My father, who heard the voice of God, clear as the call to
    prayer, suspended in that dark desert.
My father, who wore a spacesuit slashed by longing, spinning towards
    the vast desolate.
On a night when the angels have drawn back their wings, you may
    glimpse my father
hurtling through space, his body carried by gravity’s absence, blood
    collecting in his head,
his tears pink, gelatinous clots, unable to fall.