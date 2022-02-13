Gladiators

Each had been terrible

enough to himself

already, to that truest

self, inside, as only he

could know it, so it

seemed it should

matter less what ways

in particular they’d been

terrible to each other,

or even that they’d been

terrible at all. Likewise,

whether death mattered

or not wasn’t the point,

had never been, they

understood this, now:

bird crossing sky; sky

getting crossed; the sky

after that … They believed,

about suffering,

that its special power

is to define, even as it

displaces it, everything

it touches. They held on

to each other.