Invitation

My initials curled inside the oval like three robins

crowding a tree hollow.

The card stock was beveled, the envelopes lined in airy pink paper.

My father was dying

quietly like the sound of his pen lifting

then touching down again.

Once, waking from a nap, he asked me, “Will I be okay?”

and I said, “Yes.”

Then it was time to chant Torah. I’d been called to fill the sanctuary

by a new Hebrew name, a derivative of “life.”

I liked it—the chance to be divested of particulars, to be marked instead

by the narrative of crossing, which was my Torah portion, Exodus,

Moses stretching out his hand over the sea and then God parting it in half

like a child’s hair,

and the Israelites walking into the midst upon dry ground

like the ground I was standing on,

January, a freshly shoveled street on which the thinnest layer of snow

covers the cement, then turns back into water.