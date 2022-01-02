Thinking of My Wife as a Child by the Sea, While We Clean Mussels Together

Before prising keel worms off the backs of mussels,

we have to tap them with a knife, when good sense, fear,

life, shuts their lips. I do chop the lemongrass. I do close

the lid. Their bodies inside are soft. It hurts me to do it,

but not for long. We bring the shell-clatter after to the loch

with our dog and son. I love this quiet house by the water

and lighting the fire and imagining my wife as a child

throwing a sweater over her pajamas to cycle with no hands

by the sea. Isn’t it beautiful and terrible to exist inside

time: to already be not there but here then here—