“It’s a little anxious to be a very small animal entirely surrounded by water”

-Piglet

the world was already [young | sick | lost] when we came to it

we were busy looking [for | at | through] god

went to the dance and brought our new [shoes | father | flask]

borrowed a [shirt | religion | mask] & sat in the bleachers

[music | oil | trash] filled our rivers

stayed up for the after [party | life | math]

the forests were [protected | sold | ash]

wrote [letters | checks | ads] against corruption

blamed [science | systems | depression] for our cities

when the [oceans | fires | droughts] came

when the [rains | bomb | flu] came

when the [weather | weather | weather] came

we [weathered | welcomed | watered] it

we were [prepared | shocked | responsible]

please for one line look nowhere else

who made our [life | language | living] here

whoever eats [rivers | ash | lambs] will return

each time we turn our mouths to [sob | scream | song]

children are blameless as they become [gone | ghosts | gods]