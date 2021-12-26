Despite losing the dining table to it

for weeks, our family stays

with the puzzle, teetering plates

upon knees before the television

and then returning to the soft symphony

of shifting the oneness of a cardboard shape

into the satisfied oneness of another,

over and over, the thousand little clicks

of pleasure:—More than that

if you count how, from time to time,

someone will recognize the need

to undo what we took for perfection

but what, in fact, was silently stalling

the possibility of seeing the thing

through, until someone else

or that same someone plucks out

the problem piece, resetting the bell

for an actual perfect—: Family, isn’t this

what we’re after? no one says, all hunched

and humming above the unfinished quiet

that buoys our separate, shared work.