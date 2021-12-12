What You Missed

The overlarge seas. Salt pressing

the blue. Still, some sparrows.

The sky. The tumbling relief of sky

in the after-winter seasons. Words,

their bright shattering. The wars,

new and continuing, elsewhere

and in the same places. Our village, its

versing downward into

a deeper rust. The church tower we

spiraled together, a punch

of cloud. I teach languages now.

A lengthening list of curses

and conjugations and ways of asking

for forgiveness. Love, its myths

of many apples. Our hayloft, its light

uninterrupted over sawdust. The foal. The

foals, that is, in sun. Your house. The oak

you sanded and stained

and lay upon when you hurt too much

to move. Your hair on the pillow.

The pillow you breathed against,

the scent of your hair against it.

Your hairbrush, in the dresser

next to me when I sleep. The flourish

of your silver in its teeth.