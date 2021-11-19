The Literary Politician

When political figures make art, the resulting works usually reveal more about their creators than they do about our government: Your weekly guide to the best in books

Since leaving office, Barack Obama has channeled his energy into an unexpected pursuit: building an infotainment empire. He’s started a production company, made playlists for his followers, and recently published Renegades, a coffee-table book featuring a series of his conversations with Bruce Springsteen. In it, the two make the case that art can wield political power, but also reveal the tensions in that idea. Rather than advancing an argument that content can save America, the book sheds light on the former president’s almost illogically optimistic faith in the power of art.

Indeed, when politicians make art, the resulting works tend to reveal more about their creators than they do about our government. As the former minority leader of the Georgia State House of Representatives and voting-rights activist Stacey Abrams has said, she writes novels to create a “repository for the parts” of her that she “can’t unleash” as a public figure. (One of the protagonists of her book While Justice Sleeps gets to punch an evil, Trump-like character.) In the thriller The President Is Missing, which Bill Clinton co-wrote with the author James Patterson, Clinton lives out a fantasy in which he was a much cooler and more heroic leader. Newt Gingrich’s 2011 Civil War novel, The Battle of the Crater (released as his failed presidential bid was ramping up), made no clear impact on the election’s results, but it certainly revealed the former speaker of the House’s racist outlook, as he downplayed Confederate violence.

A work is never a perfect reflection of its creator. Pablo Neruda was a Chilean senator, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, and self-admitted rapist—yet his all-consuming, transcendent love poems bear no evidence of such violence.

