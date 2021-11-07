The Infant’s Eyes

Now that I too am

the terrible witness

to the ovum

and I have been

wrestled to the ground

with her fresh bread

and dirt

breath and have been

the laughing maniac

of motherhood

now

I will always

rise and go

to see what is wrong

like a cardinal to the pope.

Whenever something sounds

from upstairs

I’ll rush up

or out

or in

to see what is what

whether anyone is hurt

or in need

then I will putter back

to continue the leftover

saggy and unreal job

of aging

toward benediction.

Now

when I bite into

the tied-off end

of a sausage

it reminds me

of her umbilical cord.

As the eyes

of the mice

in my kitchen

remind me of her eyes

in the unclearness

of the birthing room—

when the mice watch me

storm about, slamming

dishes, it reminds me

how her infant eyes

began

to follow me

when I paced

the little

horrible apartment

we were living in

when she was born

an apartment

that reeked in the hallway

of cigarettes

and the neighbor was always

screaming at her boyfriend

that he was

“making her fat”

because he didn’t

love her enough

and he would hang

out his window

smoking a bowl

saying “Geezus

fuckin’ Christ”

and shaking

his head

those were the days

when my baby began

following me with her eyes

when I—neurotic

about her breathing—noticed her

noticing me

and realized I’d never been

looked at like that before

as if the sky

had ripped off

a strip of its blue

and a massive face

looked through at me—

I froze under her

dispassionate

infant stare

her twin black crystal balls

focusing fully on me

surveying like

an ancient god

the status

of evolution’s

latest results,

making what

could only be

her

Edenic judgments.