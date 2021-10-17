I Learn to Shoot a Bow

Lisa Edi / Connected Archives

It is no River Jordan that flows here

between the railroad tracks and the back porch.

It’s a canal. Not unlike my mother:

low as it want to be and fullest when

it rains. Existing for however long

without a name, and flowing

under a timber bridge that we built. We built that.

Isn’t that our story? To be denied

the beginning. I cross the bridge to shoot

a sapling bow my grandfather has carved.

He helps me aim into cardboard flats stacked

against the willow. I guess this is where

I am Orion. With two birth stories.

In one story I come from a sea god

with the forest as my mother, and in

the other, I have no mother at all