They Printed in the Medical History
A poem for Sunday
They printed in the medical history:
There was no Holodomor.
It was the stable delusion of Anna Mikhailenko,
a teacher of Ukrainian literature.
For seven years she was in a special psychiatric hospital.
It was a hybrid hospital—
a madhouse and a prison.
It was a time of hybrid hospitals. Now is a time of hybrid war.
Seven years is a biblical phrase.
And Jacob served Laban seven years for Rachel.
Because he loved her.
Seven. Seven years.
Rachel calls for her children.
She can’t calm herself,
because they don’t exist.