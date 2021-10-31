They printed in the medical history:

There was no Holodomor.

It was the stable delusion of Anna Mikhailenko,

a teacher of Ukrainian literature.

For seven years she was in a special psychiatric hospital.

It was a hybrid hospital—

a madhouse and a prison.

It was a time of hybrid hospitals. Now is a time of hybrid war.

Seven years is a biblical phrase.

And Jacob served Laban seven years for Rachel.

Because he loved her.

Seven. Seven years.

Rachel calls for her children.

She can’t calm herself,

because they don’t exist.