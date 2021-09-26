False Dawn

Waking, you’re delighted: “Oh!” A

long, loud cry. But the dog’s not there.

You were dreaming. I woke looking

at the hands you said were beautiful.

All this dead-end summer, the hours

at the end of the day debriding hope,

the hours in the morning asking fear

to stay beside us. These are the years

beyond perfection, the days the coneflowers

rock from side to side like particles

suspended in the drying early Front Range air.

Yesterday, I already regretted the anger

I felt over dinner in the middle

of it happening. But earlier, we’d talked about

our mothers, like adults, like children.