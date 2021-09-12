When the doctor sliced open the body,

soft still to the touch, apprenticed

to expression, when the flesh

was pulled back between index and thumb

revealing the armor of breastbone,

imagine he who saw the heart froth,

the heart bubble over like soda water.

Then think of grief leaving the body,

flitting like salt to the nearby sink,

and joy like atoms joining in air

toward another living promise.

Under the night of millions of gallons

of water, the man had been building

the Brooklyn Bridge, rinsing off

the day’s labors in streams warm

and patient, rainlike now. The bends

after the posture assumed by the afflicted

as nitrogen crept up the spine’s steps.

There are still things that cannot be imagined.

The indifferent light on the surface of

the water. The wounding breath of air.