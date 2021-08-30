My Amaryllis
A poem for Monday
Sometimes in spring, I separate myself
from others to re-create the intensity
of my youth. Probably I am just trying
to survive, like you and all the others.
Time has stripped away certainties,
and I don’t want to forget the past.
Like my amaryllis, I need a stone in my pot
as a ballast. Clutching a pillow in the night,
I witness kindred shapes paddling forward,
unrecognizable figures holding out their arms,
like athletes on a field. Vain as Picasso,
mechanical as a beetle, I want to make
a thing I haven’t made that says,
Look how he’s evolved.