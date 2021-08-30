Sometimes in spring, I separate myself

from others to re-create the intensity

of my youth. Probably I am just trying

to survive, like you and all the others.

Time has stripped away certainties,

and I don’t want to forget the past.

Like my amaryllis, I need a stone in my pot

as a ballast. Clutching a pillow in the night,

I witness kindred shapes paddling forward,

unrecognizable figures holding out their arms,

like athletes on a field. Vain as Picasso,

mechanical as a beetle, I want to make

a thing I haven’t made that says,

Look how he’s evolved.