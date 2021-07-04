Beloved Park

for Carlina Rivera

The city

is like

a mismanaged

notebook

found

on a bench

by a hope

ful man

who spun

a tale

for the city

that wanted

to change

but once

the notebook

was his

he began

tearing out &

selling

its pages.

One page

the park

we

love

sold to a

man

who insisted

he could

make

the park

a boat.

But where

will the trees

go we

cried and the

birds that

are living

in them. The

park sailed

away in that

man’s

dream. It’s

the corruption

of govern

ment. It was

my bench

it was

our page

this

is our

sunny

day.