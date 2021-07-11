Danez Says They Want to Lose Themself in Bops They Can’t Sing Along To

and I’m thinking of the years I spent sweating

to the choreo of every K-pop song with a decent

dance break, me and the other girls from church,

practically saintly in our diligence as we

rehearsed our isolations and body rolls, winding

and rewinding the tapes, our noses almost

grazing the screen, though in truth I only understood

maybe about half the words, the other half

mostly sounds, which nevertheless sank

into my muscles, pathways laid by so many

hours of industrious mouthing that now,

when humming idly some stupid tune

at the sink, I’ll realize for the first time ever

what! that line meant (though of course

pop everywhere’s a language so reliable

it’s nearly nothing, baby let me know and

I need you in my arms on babbling loop

through the ages), and I’m thinking, too,

about how this, my first love of losing myself in

the scaffolds and percussives of an unparsed lyric,

doomed me for life to never be able to hear,

actually hear, the words to any songs, even

in English, even my favorites, like Jamila’s,

which I put on when I’m adrift and sunken and just need

to feel at home in something—even those

harbors are built, mostly, of sonics—

not gibberish, I mean, but language so sacred

it’s not my place to try to decipher it,

phonemes holy as stones on a string, mysterious

as the names we give to animals, or words

we know only in prayer—at Rebecca’s mother’s funeral,

for example, where, when invited, I added my small voice

to the reciting of the Kaddish, and the perfect

thunder of it lifted one part of me higher

than air, while rooting another

deep into the fragrant earth, a bit of which

I later scooped, as gently as I could bear,

onto the casket, the shovel heavier than any

word I knew, and more full of light

than even the birds overhead, who,

as we wept, kept, of course, right on saying

exactly whatever they needed to say.