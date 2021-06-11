The Books Briefing: A Better Way to Raise Sons

When the psychologist Michael Reichert became a father to sons, he aimed to avoid putting his boys into narrow masculine boxes, an effort that he details in his book, How to Raise a Boy. Still, he sometimes slipped. For example, in a 2019 Atlantic interview, Reichert recalled forcing his young son to face off against bullies rather than offering him a refuge. “I had these dire imaginings of a young man who was not going to be able to fend for himself in the dog-eat-dog world of boys’ peer culture,” Reichert said. “Unconsciously, I was passing along a narrow vision that was about fitting into the peer culture rather than transcending it.”
Reichert’s book is one of a number of other works that are also considering better ways to parent sons. The actor Michael Ian Black laid out similar aims in his book, A Better Man, in which he encourages his child to be emotionally open and to let others in. But Black also emphasizes a surprising point: He notes that raising his son this way has changed him too, making Black feel more like a man, even when he performed traditionally feminine, “soft” care tasks. Stay-at-home dads, who lack the conventional “breadwinner” status, must also come to new understandings of their masculinity, the sociologist Scott Melzer writes in Manhood Impossible. In doing so, they can reshape their children’s ideas too. For Matt Duron, whose wife, Lori Duron, wrote Raising My Rainbow, adopting such an attitude was vital, allowing him to support his gender-creative child.