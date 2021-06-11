The Books Briefing: A Better Way to Raise Sons

Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me delves into the particular challenge of raising a Black boy in the U.S. In the book, which is written as a letter to his son, he shares his own experiences and the country’s history of violence against Black Americans. Still, he encourages his son to find a way to survive all the same, to become “a conscious citizen of this terrible and beautiful world.”

What We’re Reading

Raising boys with a broader definition of masculinity

“For many young boys, there continues to be a very small space that they can occupy to be considered traditionally ‘masculine,’ and that small space can be restricting, forcing boys to lose what doesn’t fit inside it.”

📚 How to Raise a Boy, by Michael Reichert

To my son: Men have to ‘allow ourselves to be loved’

“You sharing your pain with me relieved my own terror of fathering a son. In allowing me to comfort you, you comforted me.”

📚 A Better Man, by Michael Ian Black

Stay-at-home dads are reshaping American masculinity

“In Manhood Impossible, [Scott Melzer] characterizes the stay-at-home dads, and in particular those who stay home voluntarily, as men who’ve recalibrated their personal definition of what manhood really means.”

📚 Manhood Impossible, by Scott Melzer

Today’s masculinity is stifling

“As boys grow up, the process of becoming men encourages them to shed the sort of intimate connections and emotional intelligence that add meaning to life.”

📚 Raising My Rainbow, by Lori Duron

📚 Jacob’s New Dress, by Ian Hoffman and Sarah Hoffman

Letter to my son

“I love you, and I love the world, and I love it more with every new inch I discover. But you are a Black boy, and you must be responsible for your body in a way that other boys cannot know.”

📚 Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates