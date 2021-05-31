This poem is dedicated to all the men and women, regardless of faith, who made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation.

I have stood before the crosses

as we laid a soldier down.

They cast a simple shadow

upon the upturned ground.

The bugler sounds taps

as each cross its witness bears

to the journey of a soldier

released from earthly cares.

I have stood before the crosses

and prayed a lonely prayer,

in hopes of some redemption

as I struggled to compare

My life of long contentment

with the soldier’s hallowed call

to warrant with his dying breath

a better world for all.

I have stood before the upturned ground

and struggled to compare

my courage and my character

with the man or woman there.

Would I have died a valiant death

in a foreign land,

upon a distant battlefield,

to save my fellow man?

I have stood before the crosses

as the sun was going down,

watching as the shadows faded

upon the upturned ground.

I have looked upon the hillside of

the crosses, row on row,

upon the young and brave of heart

never to grow old.

I have knelt before the crosses

at night, before I sleep,

and made upon my bended knee

a covenant I keep:

To live a life of service,

to honor all our losses,

for those who went before us,

those beneath the crosses.