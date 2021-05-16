Morgan Thomas on Expanding Visions of Queer and Trans Desire

“Bump” is a new short story by Morgan Thomas. To mark the story’s publication in The Atlantic, Thomas and Amy Weiss-Meyer, a deputy managing editor at the magazine, discussed the story over email. Their conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.
Amy Weiss-Meyer: “Bump” begins with a confrontation of sorts, addressed “to those who accuse me of immoderate desire.” The line immediately raises a tantalizing question: Should we be accusing this narrator of immoderate desire? And if so, desire for what? Even before readers know Louie’s name or her predicament, we see her in relation to the perceptions of others, who may or may not be judging her. What’s the function of this preemptive self-defense?
Morgan Thomas: In my reading, Louie has been accused of immoderate desire, and the story is her response. In that sense, I don’t see her self-defense as preemptive. We see, near the end of the story, the first glimpses of that accusation, the events that likely led to it. In those last scenes, the people on whom Louie relies for emotional support and security fail to understand Louie’s desire to be pregnant and mock the pregnancy bump she’s bought.
The beginning of this story also makes me feel hopeful. Louie directly addresses and rebukes those who would accuse her. She doesn’t succumb to their judgment of her desires. She isn’t afraid to desire things that others might deem inappropriate or impossible. Louie has several things—a lucrative job, a relatively stable long-term relationship, frank conversations with her grandmother—that I, as a genderqueer and queer person, have only recently dared to dream for myself. The first line opens the door for the story to expand visions of queer and trans desire.