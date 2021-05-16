Morgan Thomas on Expanding Visions of Queer and Trans Desire

Weiss-Meyer: Louie is a trans woman who has accepted that she will never be pregnant. Still, when a co-worker reveals that she thinks Louie is expecting, Louie goes along with the misconception, ordering a pregnancy bump online. She claims that her attachment to the bump is an attachment to the idea of pregnancy, yet she’s clearly also grappling with her role as a caregiver—for her grandmother, for Len’s baby, for Len himself. How much is she deceiving herself about her own desire?

Thomas: Louie desires a child. I can’t say whether she desires a child because she wants to raise a child or because pregnancy and motherhood are intimately tied to her conceptions of family, success, and womanhood. I think distinguishing the two would be difficult for her, as it is for many people, as it is for me. I don’t see this as self-deception, but as the eternal difficulty of distinguishing personal desire from collective expectations of what we should want.

Does Louie understand that the bump is not a child and will not result in a child? I think she does. I also think she wishes the opposite were true, that the bump could result in a child, a wishing so strong that there are moments she nearly believes it. I don’t see this wishing as self-deception either. To me, Louie’s experience of pregnancy—as “an end in itself, the enactment of a ritual”—is real, a realness founded on a combination of external acknowledgment and a deeply internal sense of commitment and connection to the bump.

Weiss-Meyer: Did you start writing with the character of Louie, or did the idea for the story start with the bump?

Thomas: The story began as a conversation with two friends about the ties of pregnancy and childbirth to conceptions of womanhood. Both friends—one a cis woman who doesn’t want kids, the other a trans woman who does—expressed grief related to the entangling of womanhood with motherhood. I wrote “Bump” to further explore that shared grief.

Weiss-Meyer: Louie strives to “polish” herself, and admires others who do the same. Her boyfriend, Len, for instance, has gotten rid of his southern accent, “like it was nothing, doing away with a whole part of yourself.” Is polish always about artifice, or can it be an expression of authenticity?

Thomas: Artifice suggests falseness, and I don’t see polish, as it manifests in the story, relating to falseness. The story uses the notion of “polishing” to encompass a wide range of behaviors. Some of those, like learning to code, offer financial security and social status. Some, like doing away with a southern accent, are about obscuring an aspect of identity. Some, like using makeup and nail polish, are about presenting in the world as femme.

For Louie, polish is sometimes related to questions of gender, of wanting to be perceived in a certain way. This isn’t artifice. Everyone performs gender.