The Books Briefing: The Wellness Dystopia

In the author Chang-rae Lee’s novel My Year Abroad, a man travels to China to peddle a dubiously effective but very addictive health drink to wellness-obsessed consumers. The story is fiction, but the desire to buy your way to health is real. Think of the popularity of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand, which has grown into an empire complete with a TV show and a series of books, all promoting the idea that well-being can be purchased. The genius of Lee’s novel is in how it reveals the unhealthiness of that idea, exposing our exorbitant, unending appetite to consume.

A&E’s Hoarders is a voyeuristic reality show that follows people with a pathological desire to collect new items and a debilitating fear of letting them go. But with its often brutal portrayals of its subjects, the show misses an opportunity to highlight the subtle ways viewers might relate to the pains depicted. Marie Kondo’s books and TV show offer a gentler response to overconsumption, intended to help those whose struggles are not so intense. In all of her works, Kondo empathetically encourages people to throw out what doesn’t bring them joy and feel deeper gratitude for what remains.

The uneasy balance of these two conflicting wellness imperatives—consumption and cleansing—gets a fascinating treatment in Rachel Heng’s Suicide Club. The novel focuses on a dystopian state in which the government turns “healthy” behavior into a totalitarian mandate. Where Suicide Club is acerbic and incisive, the poetry collection Hoarders, by Kate Durbin, is tender. Durbin’s poems encourage compassion not only for those she writes about but also for ourselves.

What We’re Reading