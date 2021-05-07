The Books Briefing: Why the Graphic-Novel Format Can Be Perfect for Memoirists

If “the medium is the message,” as the communication theorist Marshall McLuhan wrote in 1964, what are authors saying when they choose to tell their stories via graphic memoirs? These books weave together text, illustration, photography, and archival items to enrich first-person narratives and explorations of the self. The interplay of the different components allows for an expansiveness that straight prose sometimes cannot achieve, and that makes these nonfiction works as captivating as the latest fiction page-turner.

The author Alison Bechdel has used the form to examine several aspects of her life: In Are You My Mother? she pulls in primary sources such as old journal entries to make sense of her relationship with her mom; in her newest work, The Secret to Superhuman Strength, she charts her relationship to fitness, an extremely physical enterprise that lends itself to being dissected both textually and visually. The illustrations in Kristen Radtke’s Imagine Wanting Only This allow the author to easily move among locations as she recounts her attempts to escape reality, all along searching for the answers to some of life’s most nagging questions.

In her graphic memoir, Drawn to Berlin, Ali Fitzgerald uses comic techniques to bring empathy and humanity to the refugee crisis, which is often discussed in terms of harsh statistics and policy proposals. And Mira Jacob, with Good Talk, which relays her experience as a member of an interracial family, found that illustrating conversations with her relatives was a better way of sharing the ideas they talked about, rather than trying to sum them up or explain them herself.

What We’re Reading