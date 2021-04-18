The first thing you need is a voice.

One someone can fall asleep to.

Can sleep through. Words

twinkling in faint starbursts

of static. Your timbre must sotto

the way a library book smells

like the mausoleum of Erato.

You must bring a thermos—

an old metal one, dinged.

Fill it with quote-unquote

coffee but drink

slowly. Before 3, you’ll have to

say Saint-Saens without slurring.

Oh, and you’ll need to know Italian,

of course. Or, at least, how to pronounce

it—those hard c’s in concerti.

When you arrive, take off winter

and hang it on the hook

by the door. Your wool

socks on the ancient green

carpet will remind you of a long-ago

dream in which you were an army

of one marching across Elysia.

The studio’s wood paneling

will one day give you a splinter

you’ll suck out during

the flute menuet of Bizet’s

“L’Arlésienne Suite No. 2.”

You’ll get used to the schedule

of sleeping through the day,

only to wake as the the sun sets

like a bald man’s head

under a hat. You’ll prepare for your shift

by stuffing cotton balls

in your mouth and saying catgut lute

five times fast.

You’ll do this because you know

there are only a few

who’ll listen to you.

And this, you think,

is good practice

for the afterlife.