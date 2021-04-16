The Books Briefing: The New Legacy of America’s Wilderness

In nature documentaries such as A Perfect Planet and Planet Earth, the wilderness seems free of human influence, Emma Marris wrote in a recent story for The Atlantic. Sweeping, unpeopled vistas and close-up shots of animals render the world in an enhanced, almost unnatural, high-definition style.

Such visions of untouched, wild lands are nothing new; John Muir, an early conservationist, even likened our country to a sort of Garden of Eden. But these descriptions are deeply unrealistic and misleading. The outdoor spaces that Muir idolized for their natural beauty were actually cared for by Native tribes, David Treuer, the author of The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee, wrote in our latest cover story. And Muir’s ignorance of this was telling: While the conservationist took an egalitarian attitude toward plants and animals, his book A Thousand-Mile Walk to the Gulf shows deep racism against Black and Indigenous Americans. New settlers to the U.S. further manipulated this environment. Teams of European hunters set out to kill the buffalo that certain Native tribes relied on as part of an effort to control Indigenous people—a disturbing pattern that Andrew C. Isenberg outlines in The Destruction of the Bison.

As stories like these demonstrate, separating humanity and the natural world is impossible. Karen Russell explores this uneasy coexistence in her short-story collection Orange World, which tells bizarre tales about the souring relationship between nature and people. Despite their sometimes nightmarish tone, Russell’s supernatural fictions offer strange comfort as we look forward to what the future might hold.

What We’re Reading