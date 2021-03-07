Nina Simone sang “[POC] is the color of my true love’s hair”

& they say [POC] don’t crack

& let us bless gumbo

quimbombó & [POC]-eyed peas

& [POC] weddings & broom jumps & Danez Smith

wrote “& even the [POC] guy’s profile reads ‘sorry,

no [POC] guys’” & to flirt men have asked if I’m

[POC] where it counts

& hey remember outcry over [POC] Rue

in The Hunger Games

[POC] Hermione [POC] James Bond

[POC] Spiderman & Mary Jane &

when cops kneel on [POC] necks

the autopsies that come next can lie

can blame underlying conditions

& [POC] Lives Matter to the public

for about a week at a time

& somehow bulbs of [POC] joy bloom ceaselessly from dirt

terror & there’s at least 26 new ways of looking

at a [POC]bird by now with all this high tech

so chew on that, Wally Stevens,

& did you know the lab-made Vanta[POC]—one of the darkest

known substances—absorbs 99.96% of natural light?

Ideal Burial Checklist: coffin that color,

[POC] orchids all over, a few berry seeds plopped

upon my plot, some of the rasp variety, most [POC],

& let there be medleys of essential [POC] tunes for y’all

to throw ass to at the after-party, & please, change

out those [POC] funeral rags into something fun,

something that swans as you sway

& please, pour dem drinks high

but not so high you [POC] out

& pretty please, have fun,

remember that in all my [POC]-ass life,

I had a good time,

really, I enjoyed myself.